MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has put up for auction two of her favorite items at the Shop & Share fundraiser website spearheaded by Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis. One of the items is her Miss Universe candidate pin.

"In December 2018 in Bangkok Thailand, Miss Universe Philippines, Catriona Gray debuted the 'slow-mo turn' and Ibong Adarna gown. The Philippines sash was secured over her heart with this pin," the description of the item read on the website.

"A personal, hand written note on the Official Miss Universe 2018 Comp-Card will also accompany the pin."

On her Instagram stories, Catriona said of the pin: "My MU candidate pin that I wore in the prelims of Miss Universe means so much to me, but I've decided to dedicate to a cause."

"It's currently up for auction. All proceeds going towards aiding the government's efforts to provide mass testing," she said.

As of June 9, the bidding price for the pin has hit P250,000. You can still bid on the auction page of the Shop and Stop website. Bidding will close on June 11 at 9 am.

Aside from her Miss Universe pin, Catriona's Karen Millen embellished shoes are also up for grabs. All proceeds from will be used to buy coronavirus testing kits. – Rappler.com