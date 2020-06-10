MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Actress Anita Linda died early Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95.

The Philippine Star reported that Anita's daughter Francesca Legaspi confirmed this in a text message.

Adolf Alix Jr, who directed the actress in the movies Presa and Circa, also confirmed the news.

"This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts. She is like my Lola and part of my family," Adolf said.

"The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 am at 95. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi, and Fred Osburn," he added.

Born Alice Lake on November 23, 1924, Anita Linda is considered as the country's oldest living actress. In 2019, the Film Development Council of the Philippines honored her during the “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” event, as part of the celebration of the commemoration of the 100 years of Philippines Cinema.

The actress also won various awards, including Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival Award in Taiwan for the movie Lola. – Rappler.com