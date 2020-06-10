MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano apologized to the viewers of the show Make It With You after it was announced that the show will no longer return to television.

On June 5, Liza's manager Ogie Diaz announced on his Facebook page that the show was not part of the lineup that will air on the Kapamilya Channel, which will broadcast on cable and satellite TV starting June 13.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9, Liza thanked the viewers for following the journey of the show's characters Billie and Gabo, played by boyfriend Enrique Gil.

"It breaks my heart to confirm that we will no longer be coming back on air. I know a lot of you are upset and looking for answers and the only explanation I can give you is genuine fear of the virus," she said.

Liza said she and the cast were asked to resume taping starting June 13, but all of them had hesitations as coronavirus cases continue to rise. She also explained that as someone who has health issues, she, her family, and managers talked regarding the matter.

"I consulted my family, my managers, and the team and we all came to an agreement that it might be for the best to not continue with the show anymore."

"That, along with many other factors are the reasons why MIWY will no longer continue. I’m sorry we won’t be able to give our audience the ending they deserve. Thank you and looking forward to our next adventure," Liza said.

The post was accompanied with photos of the cast and crew during their taping before the lockdown.

Make It With You first aired in January 2020 and was well-received by Liza and Enrique's fans. The show was partly shot in Croatia, telling the story of Billie (Liza) and Gabo (Enrique), who met each other along the way.

ABS-CBN halted production on their teleseryes in March, in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon.

Last May 5, ABS-CBN went off-air, following a cease-and-desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846. While several bills were filed to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, the House of Representatives failed to act on them. The House of Representatives has since started hearing on the network's franchise after several delays. – Rappler.com