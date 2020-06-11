MANILA, Philippines – The Savage Mind, a Naga-based bookshop, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, June 10 that actor Piolo Pascual will be part of Himati: Bikol Project Poetry. The actor will read a Filipino poem by Michael Coroza, as translated by Mikael De Lara Co.

The bookshop didn't announce when the video of Piolo would be posted. It's going to be the actor’s first episode for the project and will be up on The Savage Mind's YouTube and Facebook accounts.



Pascual is the latest actor to join the project. Other actors who have participated in the project include Jaime Fabregas, Sandino Martin, Sue Prado, Max Eigenmann, Christian Bables, Enchong Dee, and Therese Malvar.

The Himati: Bikol Project Poetry is an online series of poetry readings conceptualized by award-winning poet Kristian Sendon Cordero together with Savage Mind's resident art and media critic Tito Valiente. The project is in collaboration with the Ateneo de Naga Press. – Rappler.com