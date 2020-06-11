MANILA, Philippines – Days after Harry Potter author JK Rowling came under fire for tweeting her apparent anti-trans beliefs, Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne have spoken up in support of the transgender community.

Emma, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, took to Twitter on June 11 saying "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

"I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are," she wrote.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

She also highlighted two charities that support the transgender community, saying she has made a donation, and encouraging her followers to do the same.

Meanwhile, Eddie who played Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series, a spinoff from the Harry Potter books, said in a statement to Variety that he diagree's with JK's comments.

"Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid," he said.

"I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all to often results in violence and abuse," he added. "They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Eddie also notably starred in The Danish Girl as Lili Elbe, a transgender woman who was among the first recipients of sexual reassignment surgery. His portrayal of Lili earned him an Academy Award nomination, though he was also critcized for being a cisgender man playing a transgender woman.

On June 7, JK posted a series of tweets that many felt were anti-trans and exclusionary.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she said.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she added.

Following JK's tweets, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe wrote a statement released through The Trevor Project, a US-based organization that provides support for LGBTQ+ youth.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Daniel wrote. – Rappler.com