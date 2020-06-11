MANILA, Philippines – After announcing that she's expecting a baby boy with husband Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia shared photos from her maternity shoot taken by the Boudoir Dolls.

In photos posted on Thursday, June 11, Coleen showcased her growing baby bump while in active wear. Her glam team for the shoot was composed of stylist Adrianne Concepcion, makeup artist Pong Niu, and hairstylist Renz Pangilinan.



"When we were still in the planning stage of this maternity shoot, we already knew what’s the perfect concept for her. Her boudoir bump session is also a reflection of how important it is for Coleen to stay fit and healthy during her pregnancy," the company said.

In another set of photos, Coleen sports a black fringe leather jacket.

Another set of photos showed Coleen wearing only jeans and blue lipstick, with her hands covering her chest.

"Apart from becoming agitated, stressed and depressed, I felt weaker and I was actually getting sick more often. My immune system reacted negatively. I did my research, only to find out that the idea of having to stay away from all forms of exercise while pregnant was not only a myth, it was also unhealthy," she said in an interview posted on The Boudoir Dolls blog.

Coleen said she consulted with her OB-Gyne before resuming her fitness routine, which includes boxing, indoor cycling, and weights.

She said Billy has been taking care of her more since she's pregnant with their first child.

"He always caters to me! He knows that pregnancy is a challenge for all women and he actually acknowledges that this is all me right now hahaha. So he’s overcompensating for the fact that I’m the one who’s carrying this baby and I’m the one who will have to do the hard part. He does everything he can to make things easier for me, from serving me food whenever I’m hungry, to picking up things I drop, to carrying everything, to making sure my seats are always comfortable. He just caters to my every need right now. He tries to make things emotionally lighter, too. At first he was so moody, but he adjusted right away when he saw that it was affecting me. He wants me to always be happy and to never stress over anything."

Billy and Coleen, who got married in April 2018, announced they were going to be parents in May. – Rappler.com