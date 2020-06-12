MANILA, Philippines – Despite the rain and police checkpoints, protesters flocked to the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman to attend the ‘Grand Mañanita’ Philippine independence day protest on Friday, June 12.

Several celebrities and artists were part of the physically-distant crowd at the protest – among them, artist and activist Mae Paner, who came dressed as Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas who held a birthday party while under lockdown, breaching quarantine protocols.

Also at the protest were spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, and actress Janine Gutierrez.

On Twitter, Janine posted a video saying “muntik na akong hindi makadalo sa mañanita dahil napakahigpit ng bouncers (I almost didn’t make it to the mañanita because the bouncers were so strict)!”

Janine seemed to be referring to police who patrolled the area and set up checkpoints around the protest area.

Muntik na akong hindi makadalo sa mañanita dahil napakahigpit ng bouncers! Pero sa huli, nakaabot din. Happy independence day, Pilipinas. Mahal ka namin pic.twitter.com/JUtaUpvEan — JANINE (@janinegutierrez) June 12, 2020

Other celebrities took their independence day protests online.

Actors Enchong Dee, Agot Isidro, and Chai Foncier, as well as comedian Jun Sabayton all joined an indepence day online rally streamed on the Facebook page of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday.

Enchong called out the government, saying that they can be vigilant and think critically when they want to – for instance when they question ABS-CBN’s franchise. Enchong implored them to exercise the same vigilance when it comes to corrupt government officials, extra-judicial killings, and threats to the country’s sovereignty.

“Huwag tayong maging selective sa justice, kasi obvious na obvious na kayo eh, lumalabas 'yung mga tunay niyong kulay (let’s not be selective with justice, your true colors are showing),” he said.

The same online rally included performances from musicians like Cooky Chua, Bayang Barrios, Noel Cabangon, and Ebe Dancel.

On the same day, Dakila, a collective of artists and advocates, held an “online creative resistance broadcast” featuring various works of art, from music, to visual and performance art.

The broadcast featured work from design collective Team Manila, poet Mikael de Lara Co, theater group Teatro ni Juan, and jazz/funk ensemble Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas. – Rappler.com