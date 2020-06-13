MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt is now part of Viva Artists Agency. On Saturday, June 13, Viva announced that Kelsey, who walked for Victoria's Secret and was featured on Sports Illustrated, is their newest talent.

Kelsey, who is based in the US, graduated with with an AB Communications degree from Ateneo de Manila. Born in Pampanga, Kelsey appeared in various commercials and modeled for clothing Kashieca before moving to the US to start a modeling career.

Aside from becoming the first Filipino model to walk for Victoria's Secret and doing Sports Illustrated, Kelsey was also featured in various publications such as Teen Vogue and E! News. She was also featured in Vogue's beauty secrets video in 2018.

Viva has yet to announce the projects they have lined up for Kelsey. – Rappler.com