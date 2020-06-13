MANILA, Philippines – It was an emotional moment for Iza Calzado when she donated her blood to help COVID-19 patients.

The actress tested positive for the coronavirus in March after being hospitalized for pneumonia. She has since recovered, and on June 12 was able to donate her blood plasma to the Philippine General Hospital ((PGH).

PGH is among the hospitals that administer convalescent plasma therapy, a treatment where convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors is transfused to infected patients to help boost their immune systems.

In an Instagram post, Iza said it was “an emotional moment” when she was able to donate her blood after initially failing to become an eligible donor due to low hemoglobin levels.

“As a COVID-19 survivor, I truly felt that this was one of the most powerful ways I could help my fellow Filipinos during this time,” she said.

She shared that the doctor played the patriotic song “Bayan Ko” as she donated blood.

“It gave me so much hope to think that maybe I could help restore someone’s health and that, through our collective efforts, we can restore our country’s well being and make it better,” she said. – Rappler.com