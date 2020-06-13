MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz announced she joined the Basic Citizen Military Training under the Philippine Air Force. On Friday, June 12, the ABS-CBN actress shared photos of her first day of training as a reservist.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan mahal kong Pilipinas! Ngayon araw din ang aking unang pisikal na pagsasanay bilang kaunaunahang Babae sa aking henerasyon at propesyon na sumasailalim sa #philippineairforce reservist BCMT- Basic Citizen Military Training. Hinihikayat ko po ang aking mga kapwa kababaihan na mag enlist," she said. (Happy Independence day to my beloved Philippines. Today is the first day of my physical training as the first woman in my generation to undergo #philippineairforce reservist BCMT-Basic Citizen Military Training. I encourage all women to enlist.)

"Marami pong salamat sa aking Philippine Air Force family. Asahan nyo po ang aking buong pusong dedikasyon at serbisyo." (Thank you so much to my Philippine Air Force family. You can expect my wholehearted dedication and service.)

Actor JM de Guzman was also spotted with Arci during the training. JM applied for the program back in March.

Arci joins the list of celebrities undergoing training as a reservist. In February, actress Winwyn Marquez applied for the 2020 batch of Basic Citizen's Military training.

Other celebrities who underwent training as reservists with the Armed Forces of the Philippines include Rocco Nacino, Dingdong Dantes, Matteo Guidicelli, and Gerald Anderson. – Rappler.com