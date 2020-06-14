MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Sheena Halili on Saturday, June 13 confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Jeron Manzanero.

On Instagram, the actress wrote: "And now we’re three!" She also used the hashtag "13 weeks."

Jeron also shared about his wife's pregnancy on Instagram, captioning the post with: "How You Met Your Parents."

"Let me tell you about a story on why your parents looked like this when we first saw you. Well, it was the worst of times and the best of times. Worst of times, because, well, there’s #Covid19 and all the humans in the world are #quarantined. You can google it up, or you’ll eventually learn it in your History Class. So, yeah, pretty much everyone’s bummed out about it. Best of times, well, because God gave us YOU!"



"As early as now, you already mean the world to me!"

The couple, who got engaged in 2018, got married on February 23. – Rappler.com