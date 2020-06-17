MANILA, Philippines – Even the country's on-cam talents aren't exempt to innovation that's become a recurring theme during the months-long coronavirus pandemic. Business opportunities from home, more often than not, involve sharing a prized family recipe with the rest of the world through a home-based food business.

While some these stars have been selling their signature dishes long before the pandemic, they've found more time for their side hustles during the quarantine.

Ai-Ai delas Alas

Ai-Ai started baking breads and pastries for her household and friends' own consumption before deciding to sell them. She later launch Martina's Pastries, which offers ube pandesal, oreo cheesecake, and brazo de ube.

Orders are only open on Saturdays. For more information, check out the Martina's Pastries Instagram page.

Janice de Belen

Long before COVID-19, actress Janice de Belen had been joining bazaars to sell specialities under the name Kitchen of Super Janice. She sells shrimp cannelloni, pastries, pork buns, and baked macaroni and cheese.

To order, you can send a message via Viber. Check out more information on the Kitchen of Super Janice Instagram page.

Lotlot de Leon

Lotlot de Leon has been busy with her business, Lotlot's Homemade. Some of her offerings include ready-to-cook barbeque, banana bread, bopis, marinated liempo, marinated Mediterranean chicken, and tocino.

You can order Lotlot's specialties on Instagram or the Lotlot's Homemade Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lotlot'shomemade (@lotlotshomemade) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:45pm PDT

Chariz Solomon

GMA 7 actress Chariz Solomon launched her food business, Fusion by Chariz Solomon, in May. Her specialty is garlic butter shrimp.

Sarah Labhati and mom Esther

Sarah, who grew up in Switzerland with her parents, always loved her mom's Swiss lasagna. Together with her her mom and siblings, they decided to offer the lasagna through Crave Simply By Esther & Sarah. Aside from the Swiss lasagna with gruyere cheese, they also offer biko, Bicol express, bolognese, ube, and empanadas.

For orders, check out the Cravy Simply Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crave Simply By Esther & Sarah (@cravesimply.ph) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT

Ara Mina

Ara Mina's restaurant Hazel Berry is set to open its branches again soon. During the quarantine, she continued to sell her specialties online, such as her Oreo cheesecake and blueberry cheesecake.

Check out Hazel Berry's Instagram page for more details.

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

Judy Ann and Ryan have since re-opened their Angrydobo restaurant for take-out and pick-up in Taft Avenue, Manila. They also re-opened their Pizza Telefono branch in Makati.

Pizza Telefono has branches in Jupiter, Westgate Alabang, La Salle Taft, and Bicutan. For Angrydobo, you can pick-up orders yourself or through Grab Food and Food Panda.

– Rappler.com