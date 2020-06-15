MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities, artists and workers in the creative and entertainment industry expressed dismay and disappointment after a Manila court found Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos guilty of cyber libel on Monday, June 15.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa convicted Santos and Ressa of cyber libel for a story involving businessman Wilfredo Keng in a case that tested the 8-year-old Philippine cybercrime Law. (READ: ‘A sad day for democracy’: Filipinos denounce guilty verdict in Rappler cyber libel case)

On social media, a number of personalities posted messages of support for Rappler while slamming the decision.

Director Quark Henares tweeted: "A thousand small cuts. And a major one has just been made. I can’t believe I don’t live in a democracy anymore :( #DefendPressFreedom"

Directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas also shared their sentiments on the decision. "Just woke up to the bad news. Oh wow. Pilipinas, hindi na kita kilala. Itong gobyernong ito, nalasing na sa kapangyarihan. Nakakasuka. #HoldTheLine#DefendPressFreedom" Antoinette said of the decision. (Just woke up to the bad news. Oh wow. Philippines, I do not know you anymore. This government is drunk with power. It's sickening.)

In another tweet, the That Thing Called Tadhana director said: "Press freedom is dead in the Philippines. Nakakasuka kayong mga nasa pwesto. Today, I am ashamed to be a Filipino." (Those in power are disgusting)

Kung hindi ka pa galit, hindi ko na alam ano pa magpapagalit sa’yo. Ah, hindi ka pa galit kasi hindi naman sa’yo nangyari. Hindi ka naman apektado. Ah, so hihintaying mong sa’yo o sa pamilya mo mismo mangyari. Ah, malayo naman mangyari ‘yun. Nakakasuka ka. — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) June 15, 2020

Dan tweeted: "Etong araw na ‘to. Nakakalungkot. Nakakagalit. Nakakatakot. #DefendPressFreedom#CourageOn#HoldtheLine#JunkTerrorBill"

Celebrity photographer BJ Pascual also tweeted his support.

Actress Janine Gutierrez reposted statements on the decision. She also used the hashtag #HoldTheLine.

Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, former Preview director Vince Uy, and blogger Laureen Uy posted broken heart emojis in a Instagram post by Rappler on the decision.

Jim Paredes tweeted: "It was the last of a thousand cuts. A death happened."

Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta, also expressed her support.

Both Ressa and Santos won't be going to jail because the conviction is appealable all the way to the Supreme Court.

The cyber libel is only one of the cases filed against Ressa and Rappler under the Duterte administration. Currently the company is facing 7 other cases, including a closure order over its Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs). – Rappler.com