MANILA, Philippines – The SarawaTine saga may be over, but Filipinos will soon be able to get their BL fix with Black Sheep announcing an upcoming series starring Tony Labrusca and Vivoree Esclito.

Black Sheep, a sub-brand of ABS-CBN films, shared a video on June 14 saying that they are doing a BL series, and that the show will be their first digital series.

Not much else was revealed about the series, but we do know that Petersen Vargas, director of queer movies like 2cool 2Be 4gotten, Lisyun Qng Geografia, and queer series Hanging Out, is involved in the project.

BL, or Boys' Love, hit peak popularity among the Filipino viewers with the Thai BL show 2gether: The series which is available for viewing on YouTube, and will soon be aired with a Tagalog dub on ABS-CBN’s cable and online platforms. (READ: Why the Thai BL show '2gether: The Series' works)

Following 2gether's success, other Filipino creators announced that they are working on their own BL content – aside from Black Sheep, writer Juan Miguel Severo is also working on a BL show called Gaya sa Pelikula, under Globe Studios. – Rappler.com