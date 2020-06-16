MANILA, Philippines – Former Azkals striker Phil Younghusband and his wife Margaret Hall welcomed their first child, a son, on June 12.

The new parents posted photos of their baby on their respective Instagram acounts on June 16.

“Very proud to introduce Team Younghusband’s new signing Philip James Younghusband, named after his Grandad and Dad,” Phil wrote in the caption of the post.

He said that both mom and baby are well and healthy, and that he and Margaret are “both overwhelmed with emotion for our bundle of joy.”

Margaret and Phil married in Canterbury, United Kingdom in July 2019.

Phil, who played alongside his brother James in the Azkals, the Philippine national football team, announced in November 2019 that he was retiring from the sport. – Rappler.com