MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2013 Megan Young will be joining an eSports event dubbed VersUs: The TaskUs Battles, scheduled on Friday, June 19. The even with be streamed on the TaskUsPH Facebook page at 6pm.

An avid gamer, Megan will go up against Red Hernandez in a Mobile Legends tournament to raise funds for Love Yourself, an organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS testing and education. The funds will be used to buy HIV test kits and essential antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) for Love Yourself clients.

The benefit game is powered by Task Us, a customer experience and content moderation company.

During an online media conference on Monday, June 15, Megan, said that she has always been a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. But she believes that the allies can do more.

"I think what I really need to work on now is how to be a proactive ally and I think that's where everyone, like a lot of people I kow na yes I am an ally, but in retrospect you have to think how can I help the community I support? So that's one thing I am working on," she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Megan said she wishes equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. "That's what we're all trying to push for with the SOGIE bill. We're trying to make sure na walang discrimination sa work force, sa work area natin, and will all be treated as equal in terms of what we do, in terms of who we love, wala tayo magiging discrimination doon. So that's one of the things I hope and wish for the LGBTQ+ community."

Megan said she said yes to the event because of her passion for gaming.

"We are going to be able to use a passion of mine and share my passion for gaming and share something else that I am passion about – supporting the LGBTQ+ community and be aware of it and raise money for Love Yourself. So when you have these two things together, you're putting two different communities together to learn more about each other and I think there is so much beauty in that in sharing things that you love and affect people for the greater group."

The event is the first time for Megan to work with both TaskUs and Love Yourself and she's hoping to do more projects in the future.

"Hopefully we can have more campaigns in the future and work something on it. I know it needs to be discussed, so I don't want to just throw out ideas here and there. S'yempre, gusto ko tuloy-tuloy siya and may follow-up." (Of course I want it to continue and there will be follow-ups.)

Those interested to contribute to the cause may send donations to the following:

BDO

LOVEYOURSELF (VINN ADVOCACY FOR LGBT-MSM) INC.

Savings Account #: 001520524143

Security Bank

Francis Dimaano

Savings Account #: 0000018150711

GCash

Vinn Pagtakhan

GCash Number: 09778152444

The VersUs: The TaskUs Battles is the firsts eSports fundraiser in partnership with Metro Manila Pride. – Rappler.com