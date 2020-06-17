MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Yohan, a member of boy group TST, died on Tuesday, June 16. He was 28

News of his death was confirmed to Korean media a day later, on Wednesday, June 17. His cause of death was not made public.

According to Soompi, Yohan's wake is being held at Severance Hospital. His remains will be moved to a cemetery on Thursday, June 18.

Soompi reported that Yohan first debuted with the group NOM in 2015. After NOM's disbandment, Yohan then returned to the public sphere in 2017, this time with TST (formerly Top Secret)

His death came as a shock to both local and international fans. Yohan had just celebrated his 28th birthday in April.

