MANILA, Philippines – Christopher de Leon thanked everyone for their prayers following the death of his mom, actress Lilia Dizon on Monday, June 15.

During an online press conference for Love Thy Woman on Tuesday, June 16, the actor said: "We're okay, we've been ready for this. She had a lingering cancer several years already."

"But she's already 90 years old, so bonus-bonus na iyan for her and sa amin. And now she is in Heaven with our dear Lord God."

Prior to the press conference, the actor shared a photo of a locket with a photo of himself and his mom. "Love you Ma from your only boy," he wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo de Leon (@sgt.pepper8) on Jun 15, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT

Lilia, Claire Strauss in real life, started her career in showbiz after World War II. She first appeared in the movie Probinsiyana in 1946, starring Carmen Rosales and Jose Padilla Jr.

Lilia married LVN Pictures director and actor Gil de Leon and had 3 kids – Pinky, Christopher, and Lara Melissa, who are all actors. She later married Antonio Abad and had two more children – Toni and Corazon.

Love Thy Woman

On Monday, June 15, Love Thy Woman returned to television via the Kapamilya Channel after 3 months of going off-air. The cast has resumed taping the show and Christopher, who plays Adam Wong, said viewers can expect more twists and turns in the storyline.

"I've been reading the material and grabe, it's a continuation of yung mga na tape na namin. But the ones that I am reading now, sobrang magugulat ang lahat and lalong magiging exciting yung istorya natin. Ako, nagulat for that matter. Kasi hindi ko akalain na ganun ang mangyayari sa storya natin," he said.

(But the ones that I am reading now, everyone will be surprised; the story is going to be exciting for everyone. I got surprised myself because I did not expect that's what's going to happen in our story.)

"But watch out for this... This whole story is going to be better. It's going to be exciting. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride for all." – with a report from Alexa Villano/Rappler.com