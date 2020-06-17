MANILA, Philippines – Actress and singer Aicelle Santos announced on Wednesday, June 17 that she's pregnant. On her social media accounts, Aicelle shared a photo of her husband, reporter Mark Zambrano, kissing her growing baby bump.

"You are our hope, that this world will become better. We can't wait to meet you, anak. Your father and I love you so much. Chill ka muna diyan sa loob ha. (Take it easy inside there, ok.)

"Panginoon, maraming, maraming salamat po. Kayo na po ang bahala." (Thank you so much Lord. We lift everything up to you.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aicelle Santos (@aicellesantos) on Jun 17, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

Aicelle and Mark married last November in a ceremony in Batangas. She has since returned to showbiz, appearing as one of the jduges on GMA 7's Centerstage. – Rappler.com