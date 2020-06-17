MANILA, Philippines – Gladys Reyes announced on Tuesday, June 16 that she will be teaching acting classes online. The actress, known for playing antagonist roles, said she decided to offer the course because she's been getting a lot of inquiries.

"Maraming nagtatanong sa akin, pano daw maging kontrabida na di kailangang maging masama sa totoong buhay para lang magampanan ng makatotohanan," she said. (People have been asking, how can you play antagonist roles without being mean in real life?)

The Madrasta actress shared that she started her career as a child actress after joining Little Miss Philippines in 1984. Being part of the contest led her to a screen test for a movie with no less than Vilma Santos.

"After being a runner-up in Little Ms. Phillipines in Eat Bulaga 1984, yun na start ng movie career ko sa @viva_films. My first screen test was Baby Tsina as Ms. Vilma Santos' daughter. Had my first acting workshop under the multi-awarded director, the late Direk Marilou-Diaz Abaya. "

(After being a runner-up in Little Ms Philippines in Eat Bulaga 1984, it was the start of my movie career under @viva_films. My first screen test was Baby Tsina as Ms Vilma Santos' daughter. Had my first acting workshop under the multi-awarded director, the late Direk Marilou Diaz-Abaya.)

Gladys would later appear in movies such as Muling Buksan Ang Puso and Nakagapos Na Puso.

"First full length role was Muling Buksan Ang Puso again with ate Vi, first maldita role, followed by Nakagapos Na Puso as [a] young Lorna Tolentino and a lot more movies in Viva where I got my first nomination as Best Child Performer, til my first big break in Mara Clara and the rest is history."

(My first full length role was Muling Buksan Ang Puso, again with ate Vi, it was my first maldita role. This was followed by Nakagapos Na Puso as [a] young Lorna Tolentino, and a lot more movies in Viva where I got my first nomination as Best Child Performer, til my first big break in Mara Clara and the rest is history."

Gladys said that while she has a lot to learn, the classes are her way of giving back to the industry.

Classes are open to anyone aged 13 to 40 years old. It's also open for those living abroad.

You may get in touch with Janice Reyes Villa through Instagram or through the number 0917-8336976 for more details.

Gladys first rose to fame as Clara in the teleserye Mara Clara together with Judy Ann Santos in the early 90s. She and husband Christopher Roxas run a restaurant and catering business. – Rappler.com