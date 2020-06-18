MANILA, Philippines – Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in an upcoming film depicting one weekend in the controversial British royal's life.

According to Deadline, the film Spencer is set in the early 90s, and will tell the story of Diana realizing that her marriage to Prince Charles isn't working.

The film will be directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, and penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Princess Diana, once called "People's Princess," was the first wife of Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne. She and Charles married in 1981 and had two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. The royal couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana was previously portrayed by Naomi Watts in the 2013 film Diana, and will be played by Emma Corrin in the upcoming season of The Crown.

Kristen is known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight series, and recently appeared in the 2019 remake of Charlie's Angels. – Rappler.com