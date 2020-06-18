MANILA, Philippines – Former VJ and model Kat Alano, who joined the #HijaAko discussion on Twitter this week, revealed she did not file a case against her alleged rapist because of his uncle's alleged interventions.

As discussions on rape culture and victim-blaming prevailed on social media, Kat, in a series of tweets posted throughout the week, talked about the alleged rape and its awful aftermath.

"When I was raped by #rhymeswithwrong, still famous celebrity who had smear campaigns to destroy my career and raped many more, I was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He drugged me too, so trying to take my jeans off was difficult for him. Hard to rape an unconscious person in jeans. #HijaAko," Kat tweeted on June 15, using a hashtag Twitter users have been using to emphasize that one's clothing is no excuse for rape.

"And for all those who bashed me and enjoyed my downfall, I still stand by my truth. That man is a serial rapist. And #RapeisRape #HijaAko."

Days later, Kat explained why she never took her alleged rapist to court.

"By the way, for everyone asking why I never filed. His uncle made sure that all cases against him would be dismissed. I found this out firsthand. Also they have been waiting to file a case against me to silence me and discredit me in the media, knowing I could never get justice by filing."

Kat posted a message on Instagram on June 17, thanking those who rallied behind her.

"Say it loud. Say it now. Thank you to everyone who has [shown] support. I can't explain how it feels to know that people finally understand. #rhymeswithwrong #rapeisrape #hijaako"

If the name rhymes?

Following Kat's statements, Vhong Navarro's name trended on Twitter Thursday, June 18. Kat did not mention Vhong in her posts, nor has she publicly named her alleged rapist. Still, on Twitter, users started discussing another rape case – the one filed by model Deniece Cornejo against Vhong.

Twitter was split over Kat's tweets – while some praised her for her courage to open up about it, others criticized her for still not pressing charges. While pressing charges might seem like an obvious choice, some victims of rape find it hard to get support from law enforcement, the justice system, and society at large. Kat herself had written about the struggles of rape victims in the Philippines in an open letter to then justice secretary Leila de Lima in 2015.

Kat first opened up about the alleged rape incident in April 2014 when she guested on Good Times with Mo. She said the man who abused her was someone she met from work. It was Mo who first said her rapist had a name that "rhymes with wrong." Prior to the podcast, Kat wrote a Facebook post about rape.

Kat's statements in 2014 were made around the time Vhong was accused of rape by Cornejo and two other women. The cases have since been dismissed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). (READ: Vhong Navarro thankful for dismissal of rape complaints)

