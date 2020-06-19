MANILA, Philippines – ARMYs, guess what – SAMSUNG Philippines is bringing to the Philippines the special BTS Edition of the SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+, as well as a BTS version of the Galaxy Buds+.

The BTS Galaxy 20+ features a purple exterior and the group logo of the South Korean group on the backside of the phone. Inside is a pre-installed BTS-inspired theme, icons, and collectibles, among other features.

The special edition will be available for preorder within the week of Monday, June 22, via SAMSUNG's online store.

The BTS Galaxy Buds+ will also be launched soon in the country, but there is no official date yet for its release. – Rappler.com