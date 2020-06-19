MANILA, Philippines – Former That's So Raven Disney star Raven-Symoné announced on Thursday, June 18, that she is now officially wed to her girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday. The two celebrated via a private, intimate, backyard wedding ceremony.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs Pearman-Maday," Raven, 34, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two in smiles, mid-embrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on Jun 18, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

She also shared a photo of them donning their rings.

"The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won't bombard y'all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon," the Cheetah Girls star wrote in a separate post, with photos of more hugs and a sneak peek of the buffet.

She also followed up her post with a comment thanking "all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small this time."

Her wife Miranda, 32, who is a social media manager for a US company, also shared some happy shots of the ceremony.

"8PM ~ my wife for life," she wrote.

The couple have been relatively private about their relationship, so the wedding came as a surprise for fans, especially. Raven's claim to child star fame began on The Cosby Show in the '80s as a toddler. She starred in Disney Channel's TV series That's So Raven, where she played a teenage psychic, and its spinoff Raven's Home.

The actress was also a former co-host of talk show The View.

Raven publicly announced her sexuality via a tweet back in 2013, when the US Supreme Court withdrew the law banning the federal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Raven, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, tweeted then: "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you." – Rappler.com