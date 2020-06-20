MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be releasing her debut single – her own version of the song "Raise Your Flag" under Star Music.

Catriona said in a press statement that she felt that she had come full circle with doing the song.

"This song was birthed from representing and making my country proud in the Miss Universe 2018. Now, with it releasing during a time such as this, I feel like the message is still one that needs to be heard, but now it applies to all of us, in raising our voice and raising our flag for what we stand for,” she said.

The song was written by Trisha Denise and Jonathan Manalo, who were inspired by one of Catriona's answers during the pageant

“It’s really special to me, especially since most of the lyrics are statements of mine when I represented the Philippines. Now the meaning has evolved, just as I have. I hope others will find their own meaning in the song too,” Catriona said.

The song made its debut during Catriona's homecoming in 2019. It was performed by KZ Tandigan and rapper Kritiko. It was also played during the opening of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant.

The full song will be released on major digital music platforms soon.

Star Music gave a sneak peek of Catriona's version of the song on its social media accounts.

Aside from promoting her charities and singing, Catriona is set to publish her upcoming book Conquering Your Universe. – Rappler.com