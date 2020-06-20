MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin often makes the headlines when she sets up sleeping facilities for frontliners or raises money for coronavirus test kits – but on June 19, Angel trended because of something else: her weight.

When recent photos of Angel circulated on social media, netizens were quick to say that the actress is “still” beautiful after gaining weight – as if being beautiful is the ultimate compliment one can give to a woman.

Others congratulated Angel on her “confidence” and called her an “inspiration”– never mind that Angel didn’t ask for reassurance.

Angel has kept mum on being inadvertently crowned the internet’s new body positivity champion, and instead continued to give followers updates on her fundraising campaign for coronavirus test kits.

On social media on June 20, she shared that through the "Shop and Share" campaign she launched with Anne Curtis, they were able to provide 600 coronavirus test kits to stranded Filipinos.

"Shop and Share" was relaunched in May, after the two actresses started it in 2009 for Typhoon Ondoy relief. For the campaign, various celebrities including Pia Wurtzbach, Liza Soberano, Joshua Garcia, and Vice Ganda auctioned off some of their pre-loved items – from clothing to collectibles – to raise funds for test kits.

Aside from this, Angel also spearheaded the UniTent We Stand initiative, through which she and fiance Neil Arce along with their friends set up isolation tents in various hospitals for frontliners. – Rappler.com