MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta did not mince words when she called out a man who threatened to rape her daughter Frankie on social media.

On Instagram on June 20, the actress posted an image of a certain Sonny Alcos, who supposedly said on social media that if he were younger, he would look for Frankie and rape her.

The man appeared to be responding to Frankie speaking out against victim blaming and rape culture on Twitter, and starting the viral hashtag #HijaAko in response to a condescending reply from Ben Tulfo.

In her Instagram post, an enraged Sharon called the commenter an "a**h**e of a father" and said that he was an embarassment to President Rodrigo Duterte, who he allegedly supports.

"BOBO. TANGA. HIGIT SA LAHAT, WALA KANG TAKOT SA DIYOS! Ang kapal ng pagmumukha mong patulan ang issue at pagsalitaan ng ganito ang anak ko (Dumb. Stupid. Most of all, you have no fear of God. You have some nerve to speak up on the issue and speak this way about my daughter)!" Sharon said.

Sharon let on that she is currently investigating the man, noting that he had deleted his social media accounts and changed his photos. She also said that she is verifying leads to his employers.

"I WILL PERSONALLY MAKE SURE THIS KABABUYAN (obscenity) YOU HAVE POSTED TO DISRESPECT MY DAUGHTER IN THIS DESPICABLE, MALICIOUS AND INSIDIOUS WAY WILL BE OF GREAT INTEREST TO THEM," she said, adding that she is also forwarding her information to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL (Remember who I am. The mother of KC, Frankie, Miel, and Miguel)," she said.

"YOU CROSSED THE LINE. GOD HELP ME AND THE LAW! GOD HELP YOU WHEN I FIND YOU," she continued. "HINDI KITA PATATAHIMIKIN (I will not let you rest)."

She also tagged Tourism Secretary Berna Puyat and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte in her post.

Frankie, 19, is Sharon's second child, and her first daughter with her husband Senator Francis Pangilinan. – Rappler.com