MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities took to social media on Sunday, June 21 to greet their husband, dads, and friends a Happy Father's Day.

Actress Angel Locsin shared a throwback photo of her and her dad during a vacation in South Korea.

"Buwan ang pagitan ng huli ko syang mayakap. Kahit hanggang gate lang ang usapan at kumustahan namin ngayon. Sana’y ramdam nya ang pagmamahal namin para sa kanya. This post is dedicated to my father and to everyone na may minamahal na “high risk”. Maligayang “kakaibang” Father’s day po sa inyo."

(It's been months since I was able to hug him. We can only talk and interact with each other with a gate between us. I hope he continues to feel our love for him. This post is dedicated to my father and to everyone who has love ones at "high risk." Happy different Father's Day to all of you.)

Solenn Heussaff shared a short video of husband Nico Bolzico getting emotional as he watched a presentation of him and their daughter Thylane on his first Father's Day.

"No matter how strong you are for me, I know how soft your heart can be. I hope you enjoyed this 10 min recap that shows how awesome you are and that we are thankful to have you. Happy 1st Father's day my love!!!! Te ammmmmmmooooo @nicobolzico."

She also shared throwback photos of her and dad Louis Paul.

"Happy fathers day to my papa! Thank you for all the sacrifices and hard work to give us the best life we could ask for. We are all little adventurers because of your novel worthy life. Keep telling your story and smile more! Je t'aime papa! "

Anne Curtis shared her message for husband, content creator Erwan Heussaff, who is also celebrating his first Father's Day with daughter Dahlia.

"Each time I see a precious moment between you and our daughter, my heart is filled with so much love.. to the point of it bringing tears to my eyes (as you have seen the past few months.)

"You are such an amazing father to our Dahlia Amélie. From early morning smiles, nappy changes, burping sessions, cheeky monster faces and sarap cuddles - being a father has come so naturally to you. We are so lucky to have you in our lives. And because it is Father’s Day, I’ll finally concede. Our little girl is a little Erwanita. She looks so much like her papa – the cutest little bb girl. I guess lihi is real after all. Je t'aime Mon amour. Happy 1st Father’s Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup greeted husband Lloyd Lee with a simple message.

"Happy father's day to our pillar of strength @lloydtylee and to all the father's out there."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamcey S. Lee (@supsupshamcey) on Jun 20, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

Sarah Lahbati greeted husband Richard Gutierrez.

"Happy Father’s Day to my love, Zion and Kai’s dada, @richardgutz you are the best, the most loving and most thoughtful dad. The kids look up to you so much because you are their hero. Thank you for always taking the time to make a difference in their life & for all that you do. We’re so lucky and so proud of you. Je t’aime, my love!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati) on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT



Sarah also shared a message for dad Abdel and father-in-law Eddie Gutierrez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

Ruffa Gutierrez also greeted dad Eddie. "My dad gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he always believed in me. He took care of me, taught me so many life lessons I cherish until this day and held my hand until I could fly on my own."

"Thank you for being an inspiration to me, Lorin, Venice and the rest of the family. You are perfect in our eyes. Happy Father's Day Dad. We love you! And to all the amazing fathers out there ... this is your special day. Cheers!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

First time dad JC Santos shared a photo of himself and his daughter with the caption: "Today is my day, apparently."

Max Collins shared a Face Swap photo of husband Pancho Magno, who is set to become a dad in July with the arrival of their son.

"I know you’ll be the coolest dad @magnopancho Happy Father’s Day! "

Kris Aquino also shared a video compilation of her time with her dad, the late Senator Ninoy Aquino on Saturday, June 20.

"Taken from our departure on May 8, 1980 for the US for my dad’s triple heart bypass surgery followed by our 3 years in Boston. Opo, ganun ako ka 'confident' na bata, at just 9 years old may 'binibilin' ako sa Dad namin na mga dapat nyang gawin... Marami nang nagsabi (my mom included) that I really took after my dad at ako ang female version nya. I have matured enough, would you believe I am now just one year younger than he was when he was assassinated in 1983, for me to realize I have so much more to learn: humility, self sacrifice, and the willingness to serve with every drop of my blood before i can truly be worthy of that compliment.

(Yes, I was that 'confident' as a chuld at just 9 years old to tell my dad what he should do. Many people (my mom included) said that I really took after my dad and that I was his female version.)

"BUT I share with both my parents an unwavering LOVE for the Philippines and Filipinos, come what may, ano man ang pagsubok, mahal ko ang bayan natin at gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para makabangon tayong muli. That is the best Father’s Day gift I can give Ninoy Aquino." (But I share with my parents an unwavering love for the Philippines nadandFilipinos, come what may, no matter what challenges. I love our country and I will do my best to help people to rise up again. That is the best Father's Day gift I can give Ninoy Aquino.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Coleen Garcia greeted husband Billy Crawford, her dad, and stepfather.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies and father figures out there! God bless all those strong people who lead, guide, love, and carry their families through all the best and worst times."



"I just want to take a moment to honor the amazing Dads I have in my life! From our jolly Papa who is always there when we need him, to our loving and patient Tito JB who takes care of all of us everyday, to DaddyC who just loves to make people laugh, and now my love @billycrawford, who I know will be such an amazing Dad. I love you all, and I’m so grateful for you!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also shared a message for dad Ian.

"Happy Father's Day to my papa bear. Cant count the times I've thanked God for blessing me with having a father like you. I miss you so much. Love you papa. Hoping that we can be together soon."

– Rappler.com