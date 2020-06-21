MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ritz Azul is engaged. On Saturday, June 20, the Los Bastardos actress shared on Instagram a photo of herself and fiance Allan Guy.

"This Guy’s in love with me, pare. I love you too, Allan Guy," she wrote, using the hashtags #engaged and #myfiance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritz Alzul (@ritzazul) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

On his Instagram, Allan shared the same photo with the caption: "I love you so much, my love."

Based on the photos, the proposal happened in Batangas.

Following the news of their engagement, Ritz's Los Bastardos co-stars Jake Cuenca, Joseph Marco, and Maxine Medina congratulated her and Allan.

Ritz rose to fame when she joined TV 5's Star Factor, where she was 4th runner-up. She then transfered to ABS-CBN, where she appeared in Ang Probinsyano with Coco Martin and The Promise of Forever with Paulo Avelino.

She was set to be part of the first ever Summer Film Festival for the movie The Missing with Joseph Marco, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com