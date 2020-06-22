MANILA, Philippines – After she posted, for the first time ever, a photo of her child Zoe, actress Sofia Andres shared on her Instagram account a short clip from her child's baptism.

"Your true home, The Christian world welcomes you my love. Thank you so much to all the people who’ve become a part of this intimately wonderful celebration," she said. Zoe is Sofia's child with her boyfriend, Daniel Miranda.

Among the guests during Zoe's baptism was Bianca King, who starred alongside Sofia in Pusong Ligaw.

Based on the video, the event took place at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish Church in Makati around February, before the Philippines was placed under quarantine.

Sofia surprised fans on Father's Day when she posted a photo of herself and Daniel with their daughter. She also greeted both Daniel and her dad a Happy Father's Day.

"I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel." – Rappler.com