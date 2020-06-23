MANILA, Philippines – Sofia Andres surprised fans on Sunday, June 21, when she announced that she is now a mother to Zoe, her daughter with her boyfriend, race car driver Daniel Miranda.

The announcement became a hot topic on social media, with the actress trending on Twitter. Following the announcement, she shared a few details of the birth, the time she spend in Australia, and Zoe's baptism last February.

In an interview on TV Patrol Monday, June 22, Sofia said she found out about the pregnancy during Valentine's Day.

"It's really meant na binigay siya sa akin ni Lord. Ang galing no, kasi hinanda niya ako doon sa moment na iyon na na realize ko na ready ako," she said.

(It really means that the Lord gave her to me. It's just great because He really prepared me for that moment and I realized I was ready for it.)

After a short break from showbiz, the 21-year-old is back and ready to resume work. Here's what you need to know about the actress.

1. She did Princess and I with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo. Sofia first starred in commercials for a fast food chain and a milk brand. Following the commercials, she was cast in the show Princess and I, starring Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and Enrique Gil.

2. Supporting roles, the leading lady. After Princess and I, Sofia would continue to appear in supporting roles, like in the movies She's The One and She's Dating the Gangster. She would later land the role of Sari in Relaks, It's Just Pag-Ibig, alongside Inigo Pascual.

3. Breakout tandem with Diego Loyzaga. Sofia is perhaps best known for her tandem with actor Diego Loyzaga, son of Cesar Montano and Teresa Loyzaga. They starred in the movie Mama's Boy, Bloody Crayons, and the teleserye Pusong Ligaw.

The two rarely talked about the status of their relationship. But in an interview with entertainment website Push in 2018, Sofia confirmed that she and Diego had broken up but were civil to each other.

4. Battling anxiety. In 2018, Sofia opened up about suffering from anxiety and seeing a therapist. In the post, which has since been removed, she explained that her condition also led her to treating people different, which has gotten her into trouble.

"Listen there will be good days, and there will be bad days that will almost make you feel you want to give up, but just hold on, please always try to hold on. You are not crazy, you are fine, I believe you can make it."

5. Lessons from the hiatus. Before sharing photos of her baby, Sofia was interviewed by singer Claudia Barretto for her show Mindgames by Claudia on June 14. In the interview, she talked about what she learned from her hiatus and the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I learned a lot. I've learned to be independent. It was hard because my mom was always there for me. So even at work she's always there, in everything she was there. So when I moved to Australia, it was different when you don't have your parents with you," Sofia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"I'm happy and I'm proud of it. I was able to experience it and I have to find myself and I did. At least now, I know what's my purpose in life." – Rappler.com