MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has signed another contract with Cornerstone Entertainment, signaling another possible showbiz comeback from the media mogul (not that she was ever out of the spotlight anyaway.)

On her Instagram on June 23, Kris posted a video of the contract signing, where Cornerstone’s Erick Raymundo and Jeff Vadillo were also present.

In the caption, Kris, who is known for not holding back on details about her life, said that her friend, lawyer Gideon Peña reminded her of the confidentiality clauses in her contract “so for now it’s just this video.”

“I am allowed to thank my [Cornerstone] family for their patience and perseverance; thank you to NEW partners for their vote of confidence;” she said.

She also thanked her glam team Jonathan Velasco and RB Chanco who took the photos and videos of the event. In true Kris fashion, she even thanked herself for editing the post and choosing the background song.

“And THANK YOU to my FAMILY and all of you, my loyal FOLLOWERS for helping me pray for this moment to finally arrive,” she said.

Kris initially signed a contract with Cornerstone in 2018, and was then co-managed by the agency and Nicko Falcis, the former managing director of her production company. Kris and Nicko have since parted ways in a messy legal battle over financial issues. The two settled their differences in October 2019.

While Kris hasn’t disappeared from the public eye (not even during her supposed social media hiatus), many of her fans have been waiting for her movie/ TV comeback. She last appeared in the film I Love You, Hater in 2018, and had a cameo appearance in the Hollywood blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians in the same year.

She was set to appear in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry (K)Ampon in 2019, though the film was later disqualified. – Rappler.com