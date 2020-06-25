MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach joined in the celebration of Pride Month by reminding followers that learning is a "two-way process."

On Instagram Thursday, June 25, Pia said that as allies, LGBTQ+ persons should be given the chance to express themselves in a secure space.

"Being an ally is someone who gives a sense of a safe and affirming space for our loving community," Pia wrote.

"Let's provide higher platforms for community members to openly discuss issues and concerns that affect us. Here we can discuss our differences and remind ourselves that we are together on this journey, and achieve our shared goals for equality."

"I know we may differ in opinions today but our constant discourse will make our tomorrow better because we understand one another better. This will also enable our broader community, especially those with differing views, to ponder on things that matter to our fellowmen."

"Let me just make a stand that our friends and family in the LGBTQIA+ community have the right to take up space in our society, that their voices should be heard, that we don't invalidate trans women as women. We can learn to accept these concepts by having a dialogue. By listening and understanding our differences... we will grow and uplift one another as one community in strengthening equality and diversity. Happy Pride!"

Pia's statement comes after she and fellow beauty queens Carla Lizardo and Bianca Guidotti interviewed Miss International Queen 2012 Kevin Balot on their podcast Queentuhan. In the interview, Kevin said that she was not keen on trans women joining "traditional" beauty pageants because the trans community has its own pageant.

She added that transgender women can join "if organizers allow" but that "we have to respect each other."

When Carla, who's competed in Binibining Pilipinas, asked if it meant "elevating" Miss International Queen to the same stature as Miss Universe. Kevin said: "It’s the same, equal... Miss international Queen, Miss International [is] equal."

Pia agreed with Kevin's statement about elevating pageants such as Miss International Queen to the same stature as Miss Universe. "Actually, isa yang angle na hindi ko naisip. Kasi ako sa pagkakaalam ko, Miss Universe allows. So sa akin if they allow, sino ba naman tayo para magreklamo pa. Eh yung may-ari nga pumapayag na," Pia said,

(Actually, that's one angle that I never thought of. Because from what I know, Miss Universe allows. So for me, if they allow it, who am I to complain? The owner allows it.)

The interview got mixed reactions, with Kevin walking back on her statement and apologizing for the confusion. Pia and the two other hosts later reminded viewers to be respectful when engaging in conversation.

Hi guys! As some of you might know Queentuhan is a podcast that I share w/ @BGuidotti22 & @carlajenina. Yesterday we had an eposide w/ Kevin Balot that sparked a lot of different reactions. We'd like to encourage everyone to be respectful when it comes to these conversations.. pic.twitter.com/jM4laaFKIY — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) June 24, 2020

– Rappler.com