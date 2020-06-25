MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto's daughter Sabina celebrated her 16th birthday in pajamas with family and friends.

Claudine also shared photos of Sabina's birthday cakes and party set-up, while thanking those who made the party possible.

Sabina is Claudine's eldest adopted child. Claudine shared a son, Santino with estranged husband Raymart Santiago.

Claudine has since adopted two more children – Quia and Noah. – Rappler.com