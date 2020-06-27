MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, June 26, Ellen Adarna shared several adorable photos of her with son Elias to mark his second birthday.

In an Instagram post, Ellen posted snapshot memories showing her and Elias on a carnival ride, on vacation, spending the day outdoors, goofing around in a playground, lounging at the beach, at the zoo, Elias floating by himself in the pool, and Ellen playing on the piano for her son.

"2," she wrote in her post caption, followed by heart, gift, mother, and baby boy emojis.

Elias is Ellen's son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

The actress and model announced in April 2020 that she'd be taking a break from showbiz to focus on raising Elias.

The actress went on hiatus in 2017, around the same time it was reported that she was pregnant with her child from co-star and rumored partner John Lloyd. The two never confirmed their relationship, or talked publicly about their son. They reportedly broke up in 2019.