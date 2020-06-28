MANILA, Philippnes – The cast of the classic educational TV show Sineskwela reunited online Saturday, June 27, to tak about some of their favorite moments from doing the show.

Present for the reunion were Cristine Bersola-Babao, Brenan Espartinez, Sheena Ramos, Rooback Calle, and Icko Gonzalez.

The online reunion started with the members singing the show's theme song, which was written by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

Sineskwela is a show that explains science concepts through colorful characters and animation.

Cristine shared how the late ABS-CBN Foundation and former Environment secretary Gina Lopez approached her about the show just when it was being conceptualized.

"Nakakataba ng puso because it's truly life changing. I never said no, without battling an eyelash, I said yes. Kwento ko lang ano sinabi ni Ma'am Gina. Ito yung sinabi niya guys. 'Masyadong mababa ang grades in performance ng mga kabataan sa Pilipinas pagdating sa Science and Math. So lagi tayong tail end, laging bumabagsak,'" Cristine said.

(It's heart warming because it was truly life changing. I never said no, without battling an eyelash, I said yes. I just want to share what Ma'am Gina said. This what she said: "Filipino students' grades in Science and Math are too low. We're always on the tail end, we always fail".)

"Kailangan ng isang show dahil mahilig manood ng TV ang mga tao, kailangan ng isang show na ma-eenganyo sila na manood na pang-bata talaga, para tumaas at mag-improve yung grades ng mga kabataan, na magkaroon ng love for Science."

(Since people love watching TV, we need a show that they'd want to watch. One that's really for kids, so that their grades improve and so they develop a love for science.)

Sineskwela was one of the educational shows produced by ABS-CBN in the 90s. Other programs that made up their educational programming included Bayani, Hiraya Manawari, and Epol Apple.

Giselle Sanchez and Winnie Cordero were also part of the Sineskwela cast.– Rappler.com