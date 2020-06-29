MANILA, Philippines – Actress Cherie Gil announced on Friday, June 26 that she will be conducting an online acting masterclass starting July 7.

On her Instagram, Cherie wrote: "Truly excited for this. My very first online masterclass! Join me as we journey together through the magical, crazy, and wonderful world of creative expression through acting and more!"

The classes will be held 3 times a week for two weeks. Fee for the acting class is at P10,000 for all 6 sessions. Part of the proceeds of the classes will go to the Save Our Schools Network.

Those interested to sign up for the class may register through this link.

Cherie is among the most respected and awarded actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry. She’s been acting since she was 9 and belong to the Eigenmann clan, an entertainment and showbiz powerhouse in the Philippines.

Among her famous roles include Lavinia Arguelles in Bituin Walang NIngning, Victoria in the fanataserye Marina, Regina Cadena in Sonata, and Patricia "Patti" Medina in Citizen Jake, for which she won the 2019 Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actress. – Rappler.com

