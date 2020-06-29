MANILA, Philippines – Actress Margot Robbie will be joining the Pirate of the Caribbean movie franchise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the I, Tonya star has been tapped to lead the female-fronted Pirate of the Caribbean for Disney with Christina Hodson as writer. Hodson worked with Robbie in the movie Birds of Prey.

Disney has yet to announce the movie's storyline, but the project starring Robbie is different from the series which starred Johnny Depp and the reboot with helmed by writer Ted Elliot and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin announced last year.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the Pirates franchise, is attached to both projects.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been of Disney's biggest blockbusters and has grossed $4.5 billion. It starred Johnny Depp in all 5 films. – Rappler.com