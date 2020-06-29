MANILA, Philippines – Actress Heart Evangelista announced on Monday, June 29 that she has put up Big Heart PH, which she described as "a project that will help equip students in need with tools for them to be able to continue their education."

Posting a photo of a painting she sold weeks back, Heart wrote: "A few weeks ago, I sold this painting of mine in hopes to raise funds to do something that my heart was calling me to."

"This pandemic has affected so many people in all walks of life and some of those most affected are the students— under the new normal, they would be required to comply with distance learning or forced to stop their education if they couldn’t. That means that each student would need access to their own tablet and internet. This project of mine started when people were messaging me on Twitter asking for assistance. I knew then in my heart that I had to do something. Someting bigger."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT

Heart said that Big Heart PH will officially launch on July 1.

"I know this little project of mine will not be able to help everyone, but I know it will change the lives of those we are able to."

Heart has been helping out dozens of people who've reached out to her, mostly through social media. Proceeds from a painting she recently sold were used to buy tablets for students.

Even as lockdown restrictions have eased, the question of how students can continue getting formal education remains mostly unanswered. The Department of Education has stood firm that the opening of classes through distance learning would push through – but this options leaves thousands of students and even teachers at a disadvantage. Several groups and individuals have already took it upon themselves to help those who would be affected by the shift to distance learning. – Rappler.com