MANILA, Philippines – Two organizations in the entertainment industry called for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise as their presidents gave statements during the House of Representatives' hearing on the media giant's franchise renewal on Tuesday, June 30.

Ogie Alcasid, singer and president of Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) expressed their group’s solidarity with the network, saying that their music platforms have been a great help in amplifying the music of local singers and songwriters.

OPM is an organization that provides legal assistance to its members, which include 407 professional singers in the Philippines.

“Napakarami na pong mga singer ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na maiahon ang kanilang pamilya at mabigyan ng kaliwanagan ang kanilang mga pangarap na maging isang ganap na singer sa mga programa ng channel 2,” he said, naming ABS-CBN’s musical competitions such as Tawag ng Tanghalan, Philippine Idol, and The Voice, as well as its variety shows ASAP Natin ’To and It’s Showtime.

(There are so many singers that have been given opportunities to support their families and realize their dreams to become professional singers through channel 2’s programs)

Alcasid also said that ABS-CBN’s songwriting competition Himig Handog, as well as its music channel Myx, its radio stations and its record label Star Music have enabled the creation of more original Filipino music.

“Naniniwala po kami sa OPM [Original Pilipino Music], na ang OPM po ang diwa ng bawat Pilipino (We believe in original Filipino music, that orignal Filipino music is the consciousness of each Filipino),” he said.

At the same time, June Rufino, president of the Professional Artists Managers Inc (PAMI), an organization which handles over 400 talents, said that lack of employment from ABS-CBN will burden a good number of taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

“PAMI collectively having over 400 artists in our management rosters could easily represent over 5,000 families at any given productive time,” she said. “Each manager and their artist employs several personnel and professional assistants for every project they are assigned by ABS-CBN. Multiply them with each having a family to support at the minimum.”

“It is therefore our humble plea to the honorable franchise committee to find it in your hearts and consciousness the future of over 5,000 families who are dependent and hopeful for your affirmative decision in the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN,” she continued.

ABS-CBN’s artists and managers recently agreed to take a pay cut to help the network deal with the impact of their shutdown, which was ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on May 5 after ABS-CBN’s congressional franchise expired.

ABS-CBN continued to air its programs on its social media platforms, as well as on cable TV, and its online streaming platform iWant. Even as the House hearing was ongoing, the NTC issued separate cease-and-desist orders to force ABS-CBN's to stop its satellite TV serviceand digital TV transmissions in Metro Manila . – Rappler.com