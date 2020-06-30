MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities and entertainment workers took to social media on Tuesday, June 30 to express their frustration, sadness, and anger over the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)'s latest cease and desist orders against the embattled media giant – one against Sky Cable Corporation and another to stop digital TV transmissions in Metro Manila through Channel 43.

Sky Cable is a subsidiary of media giant ABS-CBN, which went off air on May 5 after legislators blocked its franchise renewal.

The NTC order covers Sky Direct, which offers programs beamed via satellite. It also ceased ABS-CBN's block time agreement with Amcara Broadcasting Network so that its shows may air over Channel 43 in Metro Manila.

Director Antoinette Jadaone expressed her frustration, saying: "Sumusobra na sila!" (They're going too far!)

Director Giancarlo Abrahan tweeted: "Ito po talaga ang victory ng gobyerno! Winning against COVID ba talaga?" (This is the government's real victory! Is it even really about winning against COVID?)

Actress Anne Curtis, who is currently in Australia, tweeted 3 broken heart emojis over the news.

TV host Bianca Gonzalez shared a copy of the network's statement and wrote: "Ang Jeepney TV, Teleradyo, Asianovela channel ang nakakapagbigay saya sa mga tao dito sa bahay mamula nung nawala ang ABS-CBN nung May 5.. ngayon naman.. ito." (Jeepney TV, Teleradyo, Asianovela channel have been entertaining people at home since ABS-CBN went off air on May 5. And now, this.)

Regine Velasquez tweeted: "Sad day" along with 3 hearts emojis to represent the colors of ABS-CBN.

Zsa Zsa Padilla also did not hide her sadness. "I just came from taping and read this just now. I no longer have words. But I feel as if my heart is being squeezed. This is heart wrenching. Sobrang sakit na." (It's too painful.)

The actress stars in Love Thy Woman, a daytime ABS-CBN soap.

In an Instagram post, the Divine Diva wrote: "Hindi ko na talaga mapigilang umiyak. Pasensya na. Galing ako sa first taping day ko after lockdown. Napakaraming pagbabago... at lahat ginagawa namin para maihatid sa inyo ang Love Thy Woman. Pero itong balitang ito... napakasakit. Nakapanlulumo. Lord Jesus, bigyan nyo po kami ng lakas para ipagpatuloy ang aming trabaho. Gabayan nyo po sana lahat ng kasamahan ko sa Kapamilya Channel. Kayo na po ang bahala sa amin."

(I couldn't hold back my tears. I'm sorry. I came from the first day of taping after lockdown. So much has changed...and we've done everything to bring you Love Thy Woman. But this news....it's painful, disheartening. Lord Jesus, please give us the strength to continue with our work. Please guide our workers in the Kapamilya Channel. We lift everything up to you.)

MOR Philippines' DJ Chacha tweeted: "Dami kong message from friends, aba pati Skycable damay na. Iba rin tong’ mga payaso sa Kongreso. Ano kaya award ng mga ito kapag nabura sa Pinas ang ABSCBN?" (Got a lot of messages from friends. Apparently Skycable is being dragged into the issue. The clowns of Congress are a different breed. I wonder what they'll get out of erasing ABS-CBN from the Philippines?)

Actress Sunshine Cruz took to Instagram Stories to share screenshot of the news with the caption "Nakakalungkot."

Liza Soberano tweeted: "No words for these heartless people."

In a statement, Sky Cable said they will exhaust "all legal remedies to resume our service."

"We commit to attend to the concerns of our valued subscribers and partners arising from this decision. We will refund all unconsumed prepaid loads and advance postpaid payments. We appeal to our SKYdirect subscribers and partners for understanding and patience as we undergo this process."

"Our valued subscribers of SKYcable and SKY broadband, however, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted services as they are unaffected by the franchise expiration."

ABS-CBN said viewers will now be unable to watch TV Plus channels TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Yey!, Asianovela Channel, CineMo, and KBO because of the NTC order.

The two new NTC orders comes weeks after ABS-CBN accuser and House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta, during a hearing on the media giant's franchise, questioned why Sky Cable was still allowed to operate.

Week later, during a June 29 House hearing on the franchise renewal, the NTC had disclosed that Solicitor General Jose Calida advised them to also close down ABS-CBN TV Plus and Channel 43 since their operations were supposedly dependent on the franchise of ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com