MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN star Ryza Cenon announced on Wednesday, July 1 that she is pregnant. The actress shared photos of her baby bump for the first time on Instagram.

In her post, Ryza shared a black and white "before-and-after" photo set of herself.

"It's the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way," Ryza wrote in another post, with the hashtags #prayeranswered #Godsgift and #newjourney.

The photos show Ryza in an all-black ensemble outdoors, in all white by a window, and with her pet dog among new baby clothes and toys.

The 32-year-old actress is 5 months pregnant with a baby boy, her first with boyfriend Miguel Antonio Cruz, a cinematographer.

Miguel also shared a photo of Ryza on his Instagram stories, with the caption "20 weeks to go."

The baby is due in November 2020. – Rappler.com