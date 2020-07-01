MANILA, Philippines – Comedian and Eat Bulaga co-host Allan K confirmed that his two comedy bars – Klownz and Zirkoh — are closing down as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses in the country.

On Instagram Tuesday, June 30, Allan K wrote: Maraming salamat sa lahat nang naging bahagi ng Klownz comedy bar. Sa mga tumangkilik, nakisaya, nakitawa at sinamahan kami sa loob ng 18 years, salamat ng marami." (Thanks to everyone who has been part of Klownz comedy bar. To our supporters who laughed with us during the last 18 years, thank you so much.)

The announcement comes after entertainment website Pep said Allan K and Lito Alejandria, the general manager of Zirkoh and Klownz, met with their employees on Monday, June 29 to announce the sad news.

In a copy of the letter to employees published by Pep, it said: "We regret to inform you that our company, Klownz Comedy Bar Inc., is facing a tremendous economic financial loss brought about by the coronavirus 19 pandemic in the Philippines.

"And because of this unprecedented uncertainty, our overhead expenses cannot be met, that is the reason that the company resorted to closure effective July 29, 2020."

The letter also said that the company will pay employees its 13th month pay, along with other cash assistance.

Klownz Comedy Bar is located in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City, while Zirkoh is located along Tomas Morato. – Rappler.com