MANILA, Philippines – Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West announced on Sunday, July 5 (Saturday, July 4 in the US) that he plans on running for US president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," the 43-year-old tweeted, using the hashtag #2020VISION.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

It's not the first time he's made that announcement, however. During the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper also announced his 2020 presidential bid.

He again made the announcement in November 2019 during Fast Company's Innovation Festival. This time, he set his sights on the 2024 elections.

"We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared," he said, after telling the audience he would run in 2024.

Kanye has had an interesting – if not controversial – relationship with the current president, Donald Trump. Kanye earlier said he would have voted for Trump in 2016 and visited the then president-elect in New York city, according to Forbes. Trump, in turn, has praised West.

The rapper even wore the "Make America Great Again" hat during a Saturday Night Live performance.

He's since seemingly "distanced" himself from Trump, according to Forbes. In 2018, he tweeted: "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative."

While West is best known for his music, his successes in fashion is just as noteworthy. His Yeezy brand is a major force in fashion, particularly in footwear. He recently inked a deal with The Gap for a Yeezy Gap line.

He is married to reality star Kim Kardashian, who herself has made millions from her line of makeup, innerwear, and fragrances. – Rappler.com