BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Actor Piolo Pascual and director Joyce Bernal were denied the chance to shoot in Sagada for the upcoming State of the Naton Address (SONA).

The Sagada council, in an emergency meeting, denied Bernal’s crew to shoot in the tourist resort town.

Vice Mayor Felicito Dula, the OIC of Sagada COVID-19 task force, cited the municipal’s strict quarantine ordinance as their main reason in disallowing Bernal’s team, this despite a letter from Malacanang asking them to allow the crew.

Bernal, who attended the meeting, said that they are already staying at Sagada Cellar Door last Sunday, July 5 and that they be allowed to sleep during the night. Her convoy is expected to leave Monday, July 6.

According to the Sagada Municipality FB, the Malacanang Presidential Broadcast Staff-RTVM called Mayor James B. Pooten and the MDDRMO asking them to allow Bernal’s crew. The two denied the request.

But on July 5, the Sagada officials were surprised to learn that the convoy of Bernal was on its way. Hastily, the officials had their meeting in the afternoon where they learned that Bernal emailed them the MPBS letter.

During the meeting, the convoy arrived at Sagada Cellar Door and Bernal was asked to attend.

A staff member of the mayor said that actor Piolo Pascual, who is an "adopted son of Sagada," was part of the advance team. There were 14 people in the convoy.

The COVID-19 Task Force cited Municipal Resolution 110, related to COVID-19, which states that all reservations in hotels, inns and other tourist institutions are suspended. The entry of guests from so-called red areas are also not allowed.

“Sagada, being a 5th class municipality, is not ready, specifically our health facilities, to accommodate the presence of a COVID-19 positive case in the municipality,” Dula said.

“In these difficult times and in lieu of the foregoing reasons, we regret to inform you that the entry of the team is disallowed.”

“Thank you for considering Sagada as the background of President Duterte’s SONA,” he earlier said.

Sagada has one of the most stringent quarantine policy in Cordillera. It not recorded an active COVID-19 case thus far.

Mountain Province’s lone case recovered on Thursday, July 4. – Rappler.com