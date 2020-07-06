MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, journalism, politics, and civic society performed the famous final speech from Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator.

Actor John Lloyd Cruz, wearing a toothbrush moustache ala Charlie Chaplin, opened the 5-minute video, performing the Filipino translation of the final speech in the movie.

The English version of the speech, with an original 4-minute run time, was translated into Filipino by Rody Vera. The video was directed and edited by Chuck Gutierrez.

The Great Dictator Speech

by Charlie Chaplin

Translated to Filipino by Rody Vera

Directed & Edited by Chuck Gutierrez

Kinalulungkot ko, pero ayoko maging diktador.

Hindi iyan ang gusto ko.

Ayokong mamuno o manakop ng kahit sino. Gusto kong tulungan ang bawa’t isa, kung kailangan. Gusto nating tulungan ang isa’t isa, pagka’t ganoon ang tao. Gusto nating mabuhay sa ligaya ng bawa’t isa, hindi sa pagdurusa ng iba.

Ayaw nating kapootan o kamuhian ang sinuman at may lugar ang daigdig para sa lahat, at sagana ang butihing mundo at kaya nitong maglaan para sa lahat.

Ang buhay ay maaaring maging malaya at maganda, pero tayo’y naligaw ng landas.

Kasakiman ang naglason sa kaluluwa ng mga tao, binakuran nito ng poot ang daigdig, at pinagmartsa tayo patungo sa pagdurusa’t pagdanak ng dugo.

Napabilis natin ang lahat, pero ikinulong natin ang mga sarili.

Ang makinaryang nagdulot ng kasaganaa’y iniwan tayong laging nagangailangan.

Sa karunungan natin, wala na tayong pinaniniwalaan.

Sa katalinuhan natin, tayo’y naging walang-awa’t malupit.

Labis tayong mag-isip, na halos nawala na ang ating damdamin.

Higit sa makinarya, kailangan nati’y pagkatao.

Higit sa katalinuhan, kailangan natin ng kagandahang-loob at kabutihan.

Pag wala tayo nito, magiging marahas ang buhay, at guguho ang lahat.

Pinaglapit na tayo ng teknolohiya. Ang mga imbensyong iya’y nananawagan sa kabaitan ng tao.

Nananawagan para sa pangdaigdigang kapatiran para sa pagkakaisa nating lahat.

Ngayon, maaari akong marinig ng milyong tao sa buong daigdig – milyong lalaki, babae, kabataang nawalan ng pag-asa, mga biktima ng sistemang umuudyok sa ilang hayop na pahirapan at ikulong ang mga inosente.

Sa lahat ng nakikinig sa akin, sinasabi ko – huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa.

Ang pagdurusang laganap ngayon ay dulot ng kasakiman – kapaitan ng ilang takót sa pag-unlad ng sangkatauhan.

Ang kapootan nila’y lilipas din, at papanaw ang mga diktador, at ang kapangyarihang inagaw nila sa mga tao’y babalik sa mga tao.

Sa kabila ng kamatayan ng marami, hindi maglalaho ang kalayaan.

Mga kababayan! Huwag kayong bumigay sa mga hayop – mga taong namumuhi sa inyo – umaalipin sa inyo – hawak ang inyong leeg – nag-uutos sa inyo – kung anong dapat isipin at damhin!

Silang nagsasanay sa inyo – nagpapakain sa inyo – turing sa inyo’y mga masunuring tupa, ay gagamitin lamang kayong bala sa kanyon.

Huwag kayong bumigay sa mga tiwaling ito – mga taong makina ang utak at puso. Hindi kayo mga makina! Hindi kayo mga hayop! Kayo’y mga tao!

Ang pag-ibig ng sangkatauhan ay nasa puso niyo! Hindi kayo sadyang mapoot. Silang walang nagmahal ang sadyang ganoon - silang hindi minahal at mga tiwali.

Mga kababayan! Huwag niyong ipaglaban ang pagkaalipin Ipaglaban niyo ang kalayaan!

Kayo, ang mga tao, ang may kapangyarihan – Kapangyarihang lumikha ng kaligayahan!

Kayo, ang mga tao, ang may kapangyarihang gawing malaya at maganda ang buhay.

Sa ngalan ng demokrasya – gamitin natin ang kapangyarihang iyan – magkaisa tayo.

Ipaglaban natin ang isang bagong daigdig – isang mundong mapitagan na magbibigay ng pagkakataong magtrabaho ang mga tao – na magbibigay ng kinabukasan sa kabataan, at kasiguruhan sa nakatatanda.

Nangako rin ng ganito ang mga gago na nangamkam ng kapangyarihan.

Pero mga sinungaling sila! Hindi nila tinupad ang pangakong iyan at hindi tutuparin kailanman!

Pinalalaya ng mga diktador ang kanilang mga sarili habang inaalipin nila ang taumbayan!

Ngayon, ipaglaban natin at tuparin ang pangakong iyan!

Lumaban tayo’t palayain ang daigdig – iwaksi ang kasakiman, ang poot, at kawalan ng pag-unawa.

Ipaglaban natin ang isang daigdig na nakasandig sa katuwiran, kung saan ang siyensya at pag-unlad ay tuon sa kaligayahan ng mga tao.

Mga kababayan,

Sa ngalan ng demokrasya, magkaisa tayo!

Here is the English text by Chaplin:

I'm sorry, but I don't want to be an emperor. That's not my business. I don't want to rule or conquer anyone.

I should like to help everyone if possible. Jew, Gentile, Black Man, White.

We all want to help one another, human beings are like that. We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery. We don't want to hate and despise one another.

In this world has room for everyone. And the good Earth is rich and can provide for everyone. The way of life can be free and beautiful, but we have lost the way. Greed has poisoned men's souls, has barricaded the world with hate, has goose-stepped us into misery and bloodshed. We have developed speed, but we have shut ourselves in machinery that gives us abundance and has left us in want.

Our knowledge has made us cynical, our cleverness hard and unkind. We think too much, and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More that cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities life will be violent, and all will be lost.

The aeroplane and the radio have brought us closer together. The very nature of these inventions cries out for the goodness in men – cries out for universal brotherhood - for the unity of us all. Even now my voice is reaching millions throughout the world – millions of despairing men, women, and little children - victims of a system that makes men torture and imprison innocent people.

To those who can hear me, I say – do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed – the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish

Soldiers! Don't give yourselves to brutes – men who despise you and enslave you – who regiment your lives – tell you what to do – what to think and what to feel! Who drill you - diet you - treat you like cattle, use you as cannon fodder.

Don't give yourselves to these unnatural men - machine men with machine minds and machine hearts!

You are not machines! You are not cattle! You are men! You have the love of humanity in your hearts! You don't hate! Only the unloved hate - the unloved and the unnatural!

Soldiers! Don't fight for slavery! Fight for liberty!

In the 17th Chapter of St Luke it is written: "the Kingdom of God is within man" – not one man nor a group of men, but in all men! In you! You, the people, have the power – the power to create machines.The power to create happiness! You, the people, have the power to make this life free and beautiful, to make this life a wonderful adventure. Then, in the name of democracy, let us use that power. Let us all unite. Let us fight for a new world, a decent world that will give men a chance to work – that will give youth a future and old age a security.

By the promise of these things, brutes have risen to power. But they lie! They do not fulfil that promise. They never will! Dictators free themselves but they enslave the people!

Now let us fight to fulfill that promise! Let us fight to free the world - to do away with national barriers - to do away with greed, with hate and intolerance.

Let us fight for a world of reason, a world where science and progress will lead to all men's happiness. Soldiers! In the name of democracy, let us all unite.

Call to unity

Aside from John Lloyd, others who took part in the reading include lawyer Chel Diokno; Rappler CEO Maria Ressa; actresses Iza Calzado, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Glaiza de Castro, Janine Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, and Agot Isidro; former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno; lawyer Ted Te; Bayan Muna representative Carlos Zarate; Samira Gutoc; senator Risa Hontiveros; filmmakers Baby Ruth Villarama, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, and Joel Lamangan; Randy David; Mae Paner aka Juana Change; Ben Cab; Winnie Monsod' senator Kiko Pangilinan; Sister Mary John Mananzan; and Brother Edmundo Fernandez of De La Salle University.

The speech, which closed the Chaplin film, is a call to unity and call against dictators.

Chaplin spent many months drafting and re-writing the speech for the end of the film, a call for peace from the barber who has been mistaken for Hynkel. Many people criticized the speech, and thought it was superfluous to the film. Others found it uplifting. Regrettably Chaplin’s words are as relevant today as they were in 1940.

The video's release comes after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law on Friday, July 3.

Various sectors and netizens have long objected the bill. (READ: 'Dear Duterte, may paki ka ba sa amin?': Celebrities, artists react to anti-terror law)

On Monday, July 6, various groups went to the Supreme Court to file petitions to challenge the legality of the anti-terror law, which will take effect after 15 days of posting in a publication. – Rappler.com