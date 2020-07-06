MANILA, Philippines – Korean actress Son Ye-jin's management agency MS Team Entertainment confirmed on Monday, July 6, that they are in talks for the actress to star in the upcoming Hollywood movie Cross.

"Son Ye-jin is in talks for the movie Cross, and the outlook is favorable. Unless there are any huge changes, she'll be going through with it," said MS Team Entertainment in a statement after Korean media reported the supposed negotiations.

The multi-awarded actress is perhaps best known in the Philippines for her most recent work starring in the hit drama Crash Landing on You.

Son Ye-jin isn't the only Korean star who's been offered a role in the movie. Lee Sun-gyun, who starred in Oscar Best Picture winner Parasite, is also in talks to star in the movie.

"Lee Sun-gyun has received a casting offer for Cross and is currently reviewing the offer. He has not yet come to a decision," his management agency HODU&U Entertainment said.

Barring any hitches, this could be Son Ye-jin's first Hollywood role in a movie about a "multiracial country divided into two nations by a border."

The project has reportedly been in development for over a decade, with director Andrew Niccol reigniting plans after visiting South Korea. The movie reportedly aims to begin filming in Korea by March 2021. – Rappler.com