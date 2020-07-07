MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno are now parents of a baby boy.

According to a report from GMA, Max and Pancho welcomed their son on Monday, July 6. The couple have yet to other details of his birth, including the name of their son.

Max and Pancho announced they were expecting their first child in December 2019.

In March, Max and Pancho announced through a YouTube video that they were expecting a baby boy.

In an interview with entertainment website Pep, the couple said they decided to delivery the baby through water birth. Max said that she felt it was safer since hospitals were still busy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple married in 2017.