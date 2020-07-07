MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maritoni Fernandez married her partner, Mon Dayrit, on Tuesday, July 7 in a civil ceremony.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos from the wedding, which took place at the Parañaque City Hall. She captioned one photo with "my forever."

In another post, the 51-year-old actress wrote: "Nothing fancy, just love."

In another photo, Maritoni wrote: "This is the day the Lord has made. After 51 years, I have found my forever. Today, I became Mrs. Dayrit!"

Some of Maritoni's showbiz friends such as Coney Reyes, Heart Evangelista, Carmi Martin, and Lorna Tolentino congratulated her and Mon on their special day.

Maritoni has a daughter, Lexi, with ex-husband Alex Alvarez and a son, Liam, from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com