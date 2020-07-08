MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno introduced their son, Skye Anakin, to followers on Wednesday, July 8.

On Instagram, Pancho wrote: "The force is strong with this one. To our Son, Skye Anakin, you are one of the reasons why I believe in God. Can’t wait to be your best friend."



"To my amazing wife, you are also one of the reasons why I believe in God, you did everything with no medications and no tear. There are NO WORDS to describe what you did. I love you and your heart! You are meant to be a Mother."

Pancho also thanked the midwives and doula who assisted them during the delivery.

Max also shared a photo of Skye, writing: "Good morning my Skye."

The couple welcomed Skye Anakin on Monday, July 6, according to a GMA report.

Max and Pancho announced they were expecting their first child in December 2019. – Rappler.com